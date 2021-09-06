“Smart synthesis” of polymers — Making the whole process sustainabl

From plastic trays at supermarkets to various devices inside computers, our daily lives are filled with things that are made from organic and polymeric materials. “Those products are all fantastic, but the problem lies in their synthetic process,” points out Professor Toshifumi Satoh of Hokkaido University’s Graduate School of Engineering, who has taken up the challenge to create “Smart synthetic method.”

Satoh and his colleagues proposed the idea of “Smart synthesis,” which aims to minimize the use of harmful chemicals and solvents for cleaner and more sustainable polymeric synthesis.

Q. Please tell us about the background and purpose of the research project.

Toshifumi Satoh: Both universities and companies have been developing high-performance organic polymers that are “clean and sustainable.” However, a large amount of harmful chemicals and organic solvents are still used in their synthetic processes. Processing such harmful substances requires a lot of energy, putting a significant burden on the environment. That’s the reality of polymeric synthesis at the moment.