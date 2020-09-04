IGEM 2020 Virtual - 11th International Greentech & Eco-Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM).

The biggest flagship event organised annually by the Ministry of Environment & Water (KASA) creating a platform for solution providers and green business to tap into the fast-expanding ASEAN market by showcasing the latest innovation to policy makers, government organisations, investor and the mass market.

IGEM 2020’s theme of “Energising Sustainability” through green technologies to empower climate action today explores the integrated modes between green economy solutions and its applications to the aim of achieving sustainable development goals for various global industries.

In view of the recent global Covid-19 pandemic. IGEM 2020, in its 11th series, has received overwhelming response for it to be hosted virtually. Majority of the stakeholders believed that hosting IGEM 2020 virtually would be an excellent solution for all stakeholders to progressively continue with their marketing and promotional activities. This attest the volume of confidence the industry has in IGEM 2020 towards contributing to the economic and social advancement in line with its sustainable future growth.

To find out more, visit the event website at www.igem.my.