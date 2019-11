11th Medical Undergraduates’ Annual Scientific Research Meeting in Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

E- Poster Presentation

Session 1

Champion: The Effects Of Mixed Tocotrienol And Tocopherol From Palm Oil On The Healthspan And Lifespan Of Caenorhabditis Elegans

First runner-up: Assessing The Accuracy Of Radiology Trainees In Interpreting Pre-Operation Temporal Bone High Resolution Computed Tomography In Cochlear Implant Candidates In Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre

Second runner-up: Comparison Between Multiple Mini Interview And Panel Interview Based On Medical Students’ Academic Performance And Characteristics

Session 2

Champion: Safety Attitude Assessment Among Health Care Personnel In A Teaching Hospital

First runner-up: The Practice Of Complementary And Alternative Medicine Among Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus In A Tertiary Medical Centre

Second runner-up: Patient-related Factors affecting The Patency Of Brachiobasilic Fistula In Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre

Oral Presentation

Laboratory Category

Champion: Studying Of Potential Role Of Dental Pulp Stem Cells Conditioned Medium For Odontoblastic Differentiation Of Wharton’s Jelly Mesenchymal Stem Cells

First runner-up: A Cross-sectional Study Of The Prognostic Significance Of PTEN Protein In Endometroid Endometrial Adenocarcinoma

Second runner-up: Physicochemical Characterization Of Bilayered Composite Natural Biomaterial As A Potential Wound Dressing

Non-laboratory Category

Champion: Comparison Between Portable Non-mydriatic Fundus Camera and Non-portable Non-mydriatic Fundus Camera In Detecting Diabetic Retinopathy

First runner-up: Internet Gaming Disorder And Its Association With Sociodemographic Distribution, Depression, Anxiety And Stress Among Undergraduate Students At Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Second runner-up: Cardiovascular Screening For Detection Of Risk Factors For Premature Coronary Heart Disease And Sudden Cardiac Death Among Universiti Kabangsaan Malaysia Students

Best Abstract: A Cross-sectional Study Of Immature Aedes Abundance In A Residential College In Cheras, Using Ovitraps With NPK Fertiliser As Attractant

Best Laboratory Research: The Effects Of Kelulut Honey On Mitochondrial Bioenergetics And Phenotypic Characteristics In Autism Lymphoblastoid Cell Line