1st ALTERSEA Videoconference

We are pleased to invite you to participate in the international conference ALTERSEA in its digital format. Through cross-disciplinary approaches, the contributors will dialogue on social movements and social activism, as well as less visible initiatives, marginal or infra-political forms of protest and resistance and what we could consider as social systems of political regulation. Presentations that highlight issues related to the COVID-19 crisis are welcome, though we also encourage contributions that do not exclusively address this topic, as well as presentations with theoretical approaches.

The 1st ALTERSEA conference is hosted by Centre Asie du Sud-Est (CASE), in partnership with SEA Junction; Institut Pondok Perancis; UNESCO Chair on Social Practices in Intercultural Communication & Social Cohesion; LP3ES; and Ateneo de Manila University. It aims to bring together researchers from around the world to reflect on the main issues studied by the Observatory: social movements and social activism, as well as less visible initiatives, marginal or infra-political forms of protest and resistance, and what we might consider social systems of political regulation.

Our contributors will present their videos in line with the main themes of our six panels. An additional panel explores issues related to the current COVID-19 crisis, such as its effects on individual and public space as well as mobility; the increased tension related to identity and its political exploitation; the use of digital media as an alternative in the face of lockdown measures; the increasingly authoritarian stances of neoliberal-oriented hyper-personified governments; and the alternatives proposed across the social-health-environmental nexus. Three other panels were submitted to our scientific committee. They concern reactions to mass violence in Southeast Asia; the memory of 1965 events in Indonesia; and the participatory approach with the People’s Organizations (POs) to reflect on issues they are pursuing in the demand-making of the government.

The format consists of 15-minute pre-recorded presentations (videos or animated power points, that should be sent to us in MP4 format, 500Mb max.). The video presentations will be posted on our Youtube channel so that all speakers and external audiences can view them. Each panel discussion will last 90 minutes and will take place on ZOOM (live streaming) on Wednesday July 7th, Thursday July 8th, & Friday July 9th 2021. Please register at https://forms.gle/LRsM9sKqm9PXawRH6.