2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards - Virtual Event

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices in the industry.

Celebrating its 18th year in APAC, our intent is to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies and individuals.

