2021 Asia Research News magazine submissions due Nov. 30

Where Research Stories Are Told

For 15 years, Asia Research News has been communicating research from Asia to audiences around the world. Our annual magazine showcases some of our clients' best research using a combination of professional writing and exquisite design. Click here to read past issues.

Expertly written, beautifully designed .

Asia Research News magazine highlights your recent results or ongoing project with a fascinating article for lay audiences, produced by our team of professional writers, editors and designers. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the 2021 edition. Submit by Nov. 30, 2020.

Submission options:

Research Story

Share a single study, finding or line of research. Typically based on one research paper published in a peer-reviewed journal, our team writes a clear, accurate and engaging story for the general public. Length runs between 300 and 400 words.

850 GBP

Researcher Q&A

Let's get to know a researcher. Our team will interview a leading researcher, and enable readers to get a better understanding of the person behind the research. Length runs between 600 and 700 words.

1100 GBP

Feature Article

The feature article goes beyond just one study to showcase a broader research initiative or collaboration. Our writers will interview researchers to develop an original, in-depth story running between 800 and 1,000 words.

1500 GBP

Submission Instructions:

To participate in the 2021 edition of Asia Research News magazine, complete the short submission form below and email to Laura Petersen - L.Petersen [at] researchsea.com - by November 30, 2020.