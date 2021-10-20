2021 Taiwan Innovation Expo Online Forum

TIE Virtual 2021- Online Forum

Meet, Connect, and Engage

A virtual gathering for global inventors

TIE線上展國際發明人交流論壇

面對挑戰 疫起突圍

The Taiwan Innotech Expo and TIE Virtual 2021 will take place in October despite many difficulties and challenges brought by the pandemic. TIE was held from October 14th to 16th at the TWTC Exhibition Hall, with all the latest inventions on display. TIE Virtual was also scheduled to start on October 14th and will continue until October 23rd. Those who are not able to physically participate due to travel restrictions can nevertheless join us in TIE Virtual and view the same inventions on display in real-time!

To cap off TIE 2021, the TIE Online Forum will be held on October 22nd. Inventors and VIPs from Taiwan, Japan, and Germany will present their recent innovations and breakthroughs. We welcome all to join us at the TIE Online Forum.

Please click here to register for the Forum by 21 October 2021.

沒有一個國家能從新冠肺炎疫情全身而退，但奮起的發明人排除萬難創新圓夢。「台灣創新技術博覽會」今年因應疫情開辦虛實整合展，除了10月14至16日於世貿一館實體展出，更提供線上主題展示、3D亮點產品、技術導覽與發表，結合國際論壇直播互動交流，跨越國界與時差，堪稱亞洲發明界年度盛事!

經濟部智慧財產局希望在疫情下持續推廣國際交流，於10月22日辦理TIE線上展國際發明人交流論壇，邀請台灣傑出發明人、日本發明機構代表及德國媒體分享因應及轉型做法，歡迎國內外發明人一同參與交流，共同尋找將危機轉為機會的一帖良方。