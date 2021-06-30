2021 Taylor's International Conference on the Future of Law and Legal Practice (ICFLP 2021)

This second iteration of the Taylor’s International Conference on the Future of Law and Legal Practice aims to canvass the unique nature of the challenges posed to law, legal practice, and the teaching and learning of law by a global pandemic such as COVID-19; the ingenuity of the legal and regulatory responses around the world; and the opportunities for the development of law, legal practice, and legal pedagogy in the post-pandemic era.

The International Conference aims to showcase a range of academic and practice-oriented perspectives on these issues, exploring the ways in which the practice, teaching, and learning of law - and indeed the fundamental concept of law itself - can be developed in response to the challenges created by a global pandemic such as COVID-19.