22nd INTERPHEX Week Tokyo

Asia's Leading Pharma & Bio Tech Show will be held as scheduled from November 25-27, 2020 at Makuhari Messe, Japan

Asia's leading pharma industry event with 1,600* exhibitors and 80,000* visitors!

INTERPHEX Week Tokyo consists of 4 exhibitions for pharmaceutical technologies - INTERPHEX JAPAN (Manufacturing & Packaging), in-Pharma Japan (Ingredients), BioPharma Expo (Biopharmaceutical) and PharmaLab Japan: formerly BIOtech Japan (Drug Discovery).  INTERPHEX Week Tokyo 2020 will have 1,600* exhibitors, making the event as one of the largest pharma industry events in Asia.    (*expected/including concurrent shows).

Find out more about visiting and exhibiting at https://www.interphex.jp/en-gb.html

 

From 25 Nov 2020
Until 27 Nov 2020
Tokyo
Japan
INTERPHEX Week Tokyo website
Biotech
Health
Medicine
