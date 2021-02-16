2nd Call for Proposals – Small Grant Program "Staying Resilient Amid the Pandemic in Southeast Asia"

In Southeast Asia, the spread of COVID-19 has been relatively slow when compared to other regions. With the exception of the Philippines and Indonesia, the number of seriously ill and death cases remain in the two digits. This, however, does not implies that the pandemic should be taken lightly nor that the health, economic and political impacts are insignificant. Like in other parts of the words, human suffering is real, with a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. The pandemic has also highlighted deep inequalities and socio-economic and human rights challenges.

Irrespective of the capacity of governments to tackle the pandemics, all over the region civil society groups, communities and committed individuals have shown great resilience and solidarity. All kind of small-scale initiatives have been started to battle the pandemic and cope with its local impacts from providing relief goods and PPE equipment to launching education campaigns and financial schemes.

Recognizing the importance of these diverse initiatives and the fact that they are often undertaken with minimal resources, SEA Junction is launching the “Staying Resilient Amid the Pandemic in Southeast Asia small-grant program. The 3-year program, with support of the China Medical Board Foundation and WIEGO, provides funds to efforts working to build social capital, strengthen community resilience, improve the living and health conditions of local communities (geographical as well as functional) and enhance their capacity to cope with the current situation of COVID-19 and its longer-term socio-economic and health impacts.

Small grants for an average of USD 2,500 will be awarded to selected groups and individuals. Funds can be used to complement existing resources as well as seeds or matching funds. Besides providing financing, the program will also share relevant COVID-19 and health equity relevant information and knowledge, foster cross-fertilization of ideas and interventions, help build networks and conduct joint advocacy activities.

Eligibility and Priority

This call is open to individuals and groups (both formal and informal)

Focus is on socio-economic and health dimensions of COVID-19

Activities are to be located in Southeast Asia

Priority is given to community-led and inclusive initiatives

Emphasis on equity and resilience

How to Apply:

Download and fill the proposal form provided here: Proposal Template

Use English or any Southeast Asian languages

Submit your brief proposal by email to [email protected]

Application deadline: 15 March 2021