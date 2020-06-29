Since thirty three years ago, Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST) has organized the Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) annually. The laureates of the KIA are selected from among the internationally distinguished scientists and researchers contributing to the advancement of science and technology in the world.

The purpose of this award is to acknowledge the efforts made by researchers, innovators and inventors from across the globe and to appreciate their high quality research work and contributions to different fields of science and technology such as Aerospace, Agriculture, Natural Resources, Animal Sciences & Veterinary Medicine, Basic Sciences, Biotechnology, Basic Medical Sciences, Chemical Technology, Civil Engineering, Electronic & Computer, Green Technologies, Industry & Technology Management, Information Technology, Materials, Metallurgy & New Energies, Mechanics, Mechatronics, Medical Sciences and Nanotechnology.

The KIA is supported by many international organizations such as COMSATS, ECO, ECI, ISESCO, TWAS, APCTT, COMSTECH, ECO, ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), D-8, FAO, ICARDA, IORA (RCSTT), ISESCO, TWAS, UNESCO, UNIDO,UNESCO and WIPO. APCTT, COMSATS, COMSTECH, ECO, ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), D-8, FAO, ICARDA, IORA (RCSTT), ISESCO, TWAS, UNESCO, UNIDO, WAITRO, and WIPO.

The 34th Khwarizmi International Award shall be organized, in Tehran, in March , 2021, to be attended by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology , other dignitaries, and eminent personalities.

Candidatures, duly presented in English, should be submitted online, no later than November 1st, 2019.