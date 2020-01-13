5th Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit (HPAP) 2000

Duxes is pleased to announce that the 5th Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit (HPAP) 2020 will take place in Singapore from April 16-17. The event is the leading annual platform for professionals engaged in the booming healthcare market and will offer a wide range of in-depth talks and discussions from industry experts, major companies, tech innovators and market analysts.

Everywhere you look, the Asia-Pacific healthcare market is showing steady growth with no signs of stopping. The market is expected to expand to US$486.72 billion by the end of 2019. This year alone, growth is projected to be 7.2% due to major increases in hospitals, home care and medical tourism. Conventional drivers such as supportive government regulations and policies are also a major source of support for the industry.

Broadly speaking, emerging markets such as China, India and ASEAN are predicted to offer high-growth opportunities across all segments. In the APAC region, however, healthcare challenges remain the same – enabling access and making new technologies affordable demands complex and innovative solutions from all industry stakeholders.

The two-day Summit will address numerous key industry issues that deserve attention, including: policy innovation, support for new business models, development of secure interoperable technology platforms, and the evolving role of the consumer in healthcare. These emerging trends have created growth opportunities for industry participants including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical technology manufacturers, digital health vendors and healthcare service providers.

The event will gather experts and other stakeholders from China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam and other countries to share the latest healthcare findings and developments, successful commercialization cases and viable business models, market and consumer dynamics and future trends. Past contributors have included Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare; the Medical Technology Association of Australia; the Ministry of Health Malaysia; Ministry of Public Health, Thailand; and, representatives from companies such as Philips, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sun Pharma and Bayer.

HPAP 2020 will provide attendees with detailed information on the latest regulatory policies, growth opportunities for healthcare across the APAC region, and offer a platform for healthcare industry professionals to share experiences, and express opinions on optimal business practices in the wake of changes within the industry. Professionals working in the field of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, insurance, manufacturing and related fields, are invited to attend.

What you will learn?

- 100+ delegates interpreting healthcare regulations in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and other major jurisdictions

- Firsthand testimony from government officials and industry leaders on healthcare policy in the APAC region and around the world, as well as future market trends

- Detailed look at the registration process and market access strategy for healthcare products

- In-depth analysis of product development and clinical trial requirements in the Asia-Pacific region

- Information on cutting-edge innovation integrating drugs with medical devices

- Challenges and opportunities for medical device supply chains and distributors

- Robust exchange between company representatives and government regulators in the interest of developing the industry

- Discussion of regtech and digitalization

- Analysis of emerging trends creating growth opportunities for industry participants

- Focus on hot topics including policy innovation, support for new business models, development of secure, interoperable technology platforms, and the evolving role of consumers in healthcare

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Cindy CUI

Tel.: +86 21 5258 8005 Ext. 8253

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.duxes-healthcare.com/

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our partner. If you are attending the event, please look out for our latest Asia Research News magazine.

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.