6th Asia Healthcare Week - delivered digitally

Celebrating and learning from COVID 19 success stories to shape new frontiers in patient experience, healthtech and innovation.

Asia Healthcare Week Goes Virtual

Your health and safety is our priority.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we are actively monitoring the situation.  After extensive consultation with our partners, we have decided to host the conference online.

3 Co-located Events:

- 4th Annual Digital Healthcare

-  14th Annual Health Insurance

-  7th Annual Healthcare Facilities Asia

Conference Highlights:

Gain access to three simultaneous streams of live content across three days of the conference along with quality matchmaking opportunities!

Find out more that https://www.asiahealthcaresummit.com/

From 01 Sep 2020
Until 03 Sep 2020
Online
Singapore
