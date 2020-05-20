7th Annual Pharmacon Asia - delivered digitally

7 th PHARMACON ASIA 2020 GOES VIRTUAL

Delivered digitally to help manage travel and physical distancing restrictions, the organising committee for 7th PharmaCon Asia is delighted to present an innovative and creative format for the event.

Repurposed to address the emerging and likely permanent shifts in the pharma and life sciences industry, the content will be practical and strategic. Immediate COVID related solutions will be balanced with a longer-term industry outlook against the entire drug landscape.

Your health and safety is our priority.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we are actively monitoring the situation.

After extensive consultation with our partners, we have decided to host the conference online.

Find out more at https://www.pharmaconasia.com/