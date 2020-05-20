7th Annual Pharmacon Asia - delivered digitally

Adapting to COVID 19, and driving a pivotal change in drug trials, market penetration, pricing and regulatory compliance

7th PHARMACON ASIA 2020 GOES VIRTUAL

Delivered digitally to help manage travel and physical distancing restrictions, the organising committee for 7th PharmaCon Asia is delighted to present an innovative and creative format for the event.

Repurposed to address the emerging and likely permanent shifts in the pharma and life sciences industry, the content will be practical and strategic. Immediate COVID related solutions will be balanced with a longer-term industry outlook against the entire drug landscape.

Your health and safety is our priority.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we are actively monitoring the situation.
After extensive consultation with our partners, we have decided to host the conference online.

Find out more at https://www.pharmaconasia.com/

From 23 Sep 2020
Until 25 Sep 2020
Online
Singapore
