The 7th International Interdisciplinary Japan Studies Graduate Workshop

The Interdisciplinary Japan Studies Graduate Workshop is a collaborative event between the University of Chicago, Tohoku University, and the University of Tokyo. It provides budding researchers in various fields such as history, literature, and religion the opportunity to share their research, hone their presentation skills, and develop global networks.
The host university rotates each year, and this year the event is hosted by Tohoku University. Although originally due to take place last year, the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presenters will deliver 10-minute presentations before conducting a 10-minute question-and-answer session between fellow presenters and organizers. Questions and answers will be in English or Japanese.
The event is split into two days and is open to the public. A list of speakers and topics can be found below.
Day 1
Date: March 19
Time: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (JST)
Venue: Online
Speakers
Kimura Yunosuke
University of Tokyo
"The Formation of Shinto Studies in the Late Meiji Era: Through the Field of Shinto Youth Movement"
Wu Peiyao
Tohoku University
"A Study of the Discourse on "Faith" in Modern Japan: Buddhism, History and the State"
Julio Nascimento
Tohoku University
"Lay Buddhism in Meiji and Taisho Japan: The Cases of the Soto and Nichiren Schools"
Watabe Ryo
University of Tokyo
"The Duality of the Campaign of Election Purification in 1930s Japan, Focusing on the Relationship with the Shakai Taishu Party"
Bruce Grover
University of Heidelberg/ Tohoku University
"Social Justice Warriors: Religious Morality and Reformist Thought in Modern Japanese Militarism"
Day 2
Date: March 20
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (JST)
Venue: Online
Speakers
Renata Cabral Bernabé
Tohoku University
"The Reconceptualization of Religion in Early Modern Europe and the Role of the Japanese Christian Mission"
Yijie Chen
Graduate University for Advanced Studies
"From Yokoyama Taikan to Fu Baoshi: Rethinking Influence"
Brian White
University of Chicago
"Japanese Science Fiction's Force Fields: Discourse, Media, and the Formation of Genre"
Leng Jung Xiao
University of Tokyo
"Working with "KuToo": High-heels, Media and Female Precarity in Japan"
Alexander MacNeil
University of Chicago
"Smart" and "Green" Urban Infrastructure as a Technology of Governance: Speculations on the 2025 Osaka World Exposition"
