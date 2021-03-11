The 7th International Interdisciplinary Japan Studies Graduate Workshop

The Interdisciplinary Japan Studies Graduate Workshop is a collaborative event between the University of Chicago, Tohoku University, and the University of Tokyo. It provides budding researchers in various fields such as history, literature, and religion the opportunity to share their research, hone their presentation skills, and develop global networks.

The host university rotates each year, and this year the event is hosted by Tohoku University. Although originally due to take place last year, the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenters will deliver 10-minute presentations before conducting a 10-minute question-and-answer session between fellow presenters and organizers. Questions and answers will be in English or Japanese.

The event is split into two days and is open to the public. A list of speakers and topics can be found below.

To register

Registration can be done here.

Registration deadline: 1:00 p.m. (JST), March 18

Day 1

Date: March 19

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (JST)

Venue: Online

Speakers

Kimura Yunosuke

University of Tokyo

"The Formation of Shinto Studies in the Late Meiji Era: Through the Field of Shinto Youth Movement"

Wu Peiyao

Tohoku University

"A Study of the Discourse on "Faith" in Modern Japan: Buddhism, History and the State"

Julio Nascimento

Tohoku University

"Lay Buddhism in Meiji and Taisho Japan: The Cases of the Soto and Nichiren Schools"

Watabe Ryo

University of Tokyo

"The Duality of the Campaign of Election Purification in 1930s Japan, Focusing on the Relationship with the Shakai Taishu Party"

Bruce Grover

University of Heidelberg/ Tohoku University

"Social Justice Warriors: Religious Morality and Reformist Thought in Modern Japanese Militarism"

Day 2

Date: March 20

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. (JST)

Venue: Online

Speakers

Renata Cabral Bernabé

Tohoku University

"The Reconceptualization of Religion in Early Modern Europe and the Role of the Japanese Christian Mission"

Yijie Chen

Graduate University for Advanced Studies

"From Yokoyama Taikan to Fu Baoshi: Rethinking Influence"

Brian White

University of Chicago

"Japanese Science Fiction's Force Fields: Discourse, Media, and the Formation of Genre"

Leng Jung Xiao

University of Tokyo

"Working with "KuToo": High-heels, Media and Female Precarity in Japan"

Alexander MacNeil

University of Chicago

"Smart" and "Green" Urban Infrastructure as a Technology of Governance: Speculations on the 2025 Osaka World Exposition"

Contact:

Clinton Godart

Graduate School of International Cultural Studies

[email protected]