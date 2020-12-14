Academics need core competencies for tackling sustainability issues

The project succeeded in developing a framework and protocol for untangling the complex web of sustainability issues in Johor’s wetland sites. This was translated a Johor Sustainability Policy into the local plan, innovates the conventional planning technique to develop the local community-based tourism that support Johor Biosphere Initiative.

The program identified 22 social, ten economic and eight environmental issues and identified sustainable development goals for the area related to developing partnerships, responsible consumption and production, economic growth, strengthening institutions, and supporting life on land (Fig 3). A local action plan and map were also developed to support community-based tourism in the Johor Biosphere Initiative.

The SL4C program was previously successfully deployed in Cambodia in 2015 and Bali, Indonesia in 2017. The SL4C has won the Silver Award from the Invention Innovation and Design Exposition, IIDEX 2020 and Gold Special Award from the World Invention Academic Conference, WAIC 2020, Korea recently. The sort video about the program can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdCOksUvqdg. The Sejahtera Center for Sustainability and Humanity acts as the secretariat for a pool of IIUM experts in sustainable development under the Regional Center for Expertise Greater Gombak (RCE-GG) for ESD. More information about this centre can be found at https://rce2g.iium.edu.my/ or via an email to [email protected].