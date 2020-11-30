Accurate and Efficient 3D Motion Tracking Using Deep Learning

Dexterous 3D motion data can be used for multiple purposes: biologists can use the data to record detailed movements of small animals in their living environments, scientists can track the flow of fluids, and researchers can track finger movements and objects being manipulated by users in virtual reality.

Currently, optical cameras are the most prominent method of tracking movements. Yet optical cameras struggle with accuracy and reliability. If a small animal burrows away or if fingers or objects obscure the view, the camera will fail to detect the motion.

Magnetic tracking technology is also used for dexterous motion. However, even state-of-the-art magnetic systems face limitations. The classic tracking method creates bias and magnetic sources have a dead-angle problem or bulky markers.