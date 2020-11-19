Achieving Over 15% Efficiency in Organic Photovoltaic Cells with Polyimide-Integrated Graphene Electrodes

A research team, affiliated with UNIST has unveiled a highly-flexible and durable electrode using the dream material, graphene. Using this graphene-based electrode, the research team made it possible to make organic solar cells (OSCs) that can achieve the highest power conversion efficiency (PCE). The proposed electrode is promising for use in various optoelectronic devices requiring high efficiency and flexibility.

A research team, led by Professor Hyesung Park and Professor Changduk Yang in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has demonstrated a highly flexible and durable graphene-based electrode through direct integration of thermally stable polyimide (PI) on graphene, where PI serves a bifunctional role as a carrier film for graphene transfer and substrate for the graphene. The new manufacturing technique was devised to not impair the excellent electrical conductivity and durability of graphene, thereby compensating for the disadvantages of the existing graphene electrodes.

The basic structure of commercial solar cells is composed of several layers: ‘Photoactive layers’ that generate electrons with the help of sunlight, ‘electrodes’ that serve as pathways for electrons, and ‘substrates’ that maintain the entire cell structure. Organic solar cells (OSCs) have been regarded as the next-generation solar cells due to their merits, including lightweight and high mechanical flexibility. However, with the existing electrodes, it has been difficult to realize high-efficiency flexible and lightweight OSCs.

Graphene has received much attention as a promising flexible transparent electrode owing to its outstanding optical and electrical properties together with mechanical robustness and chemical and thermal stability. As a result, it has been regarded as a promising electrode material to accelerate the commercialization of OSCs. However, since graphene is only one atom thick, a support layer is required during the transfer process to protect it from the external force. In general, polymers that do not conduct electricity are used as a support material to transfer the graphene. However, the graphene transfer process with polymer supporting layer tends to leave residues on the graphene surface and this decreases the electrical conductivity. In addition, due to the insufficient power to fix the graphene on the substrate, they may break apart when bending or repeatedly applying an external force.