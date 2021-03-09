Advanced tech enables remote training in endoscopic sinus surgery

Instructed by world-class surgeons at the University of Adelaide in Australia, three surgeons at Hokkaido University in Japan performed simulated endoscopic sinus surgeries in the training program utilizing a telemedicine system. The two-day training session, held on 11th and 12th February, was simultaneously broadcasted worldwide to more than two hundred registrants from eleven countries and regions.

“This real-time online training is extremely valuable, as travel to attend on-site training is restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic,” says Assistant Professor Masanobu Suzuki at Hokkaido University’s Graduate School of Medicine, who coordinated the program. The university’s team was led by Professor Akihiro Homma and Associate Professor Yuji Nakamaru of the same department.