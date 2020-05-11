AFRICA INTERNATIONAL INVENTION FAIR 2020 (AIIF2020)

The event creates a platform for the creativity of inventors from all over the world. The event gives opportunities to both local and overseas inventors to showcase their inventions/new product, participate and win awards, diplomas while connecting with worldwide investors, entrepreneurs, promoters and so on. AIIF2020 is an avenue to commercialise and promote your inventions. AIIF2020 allows participation of inventors who cannot visit event physically to join remotely and still grasp the opportunity of being awarded and recognized for their genius inventions. The event combines many programs like invention exhibition, educational seminar, conferences (e.g. The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, The International Conference on Coronavirus), panel discussions and award ceremony for inventors, students, researchers, and entrepreneurs from both local and overseas sectors. Participation is open to all that have ideas in all categories that are looking for investment, promotion and receiving our coveted awards. Exhibitors can participate either physically (in-person) or remotely through registration. For more explanations on registration procedures, refer to “Entry Method” below.

Step 1: Send “REQUEST FOR AIIF2020 APPLICATION FORM AND BROCHURE” as a subject to [email protected] via email

Step 2: Complete AIIF2020 APPLICATION FORM for each invention/project.

Step 3: Send the completed APPLICATION FORM(S) to [email protected] with the subject “COMPLETED AIIF2020 FORM(S)”

Notes:

Application deadline is October 31st

Incomplete/unfilled application forms are automatically disqualified

Wait for confirmation message of our receipt of your completed application form(s)within 72 hours

Then, you will receive the preliminary result (Gold/Silver/Bronze) a week after confirmation of receipt or before November 9th for application on 31st of October, 2020.

Qualified contestants then choose between in-person or long-distance participation

STAGE 2: THE EXHIBITION

REMOTE PARTICIPATION

Notes:

Remote participants only get the chance to receive preliminary awards

Remote participants are air-mailed their awards

Remote participants can pay for extra preliminary awards

IN-PERSON PARTICIPATION

Notes:

In-person participants get the chance to compete for exhibition awards.