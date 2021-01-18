Agarwood leaf-incorporated nanofiber patch for wound healing

The nanofiber, dubbed AlexSpinPatch©, can be used in wound healing applications due to the combined effect of the biodegradable electrospun polyvinyl acetate (PVA) fibers used to fabricate the patch, and the anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of the compounds present in the agarwood leaf extract. The invention won the Silver Award at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2020..
Agarwood leaf as a halal and sustainable raw material with biologically effective compounds for the development of safe products and solutions for health and well-being.
This research aims to support and uphold sustainable practices in the agarwood industry, as well as promote the halal built-in concept for developing healthcare products.
For more information, contact Associate Professor Yumi Zuhanis Has-Yun Hashim, Leader of the IIUM Oud Research Group, at [email protected].
For more information about agarwood- related research from our group, please visit https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Yumi_Hashim.