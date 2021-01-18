Agarwood leaf-incorporated nanofiber patch for wound healing

Researchers at the International Islamic University Malaysia have developed an electrospun nanofiber made from agarwood leaf extract.

Agarwood trees have dark, fragrant wood that is used in incense, perfumes, cosmetics and some medications. Their leaves are commonly discarded as waste.

The electrospinning process and the resulting agarwood leaf extract-incorporated nanofiber.

The nanofiber, dubbed AlexSpinPatch©, can be used in wound healing applications due to the combined effect of the biodegradable electrospun polyvinyl acetate (PVA) fibers used to fabricate the patch, and the anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of the compounds present in the agarwood leaf extract. The invention won the Silver Award at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2020..

 

 

 

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) image of the nanofibers.

Agarwood leaf as a halal and sustainable raw material with biologically effective compounds for the development of safe products and solutions for health and well-being.

The IIUM Oud Research Group focuses on evidence-based research of materials sourced from agarwood with the aim of developing solutions to promote people’s health and well-being.
Associate Professor Yumi Zuhanis Has-Yun Hashim

This research aims to support and uphold sustainable practices in the agarwood industry, as well as promote the halal built-in concept for developing healthcare products.

 

For more information, contact Associate Professor Yumi Zuhanis Has-Yun Hashim, Leader of the IIUM Oud Research Group, at [email protected].

 

For more information about agarwood- related research from our group, please visit https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Yumi_Hashim.

Published: 18 Jan 2021

Institution:
International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM)

Contact details:

International Islamic University Malaysia
53100 Gombak Campus
Selangor Darul Ehsan

[email protected]
+603 6421 5002/5010
Country: 
Malaysia
News topics: 
Health
Academic discipline: 
Engineering & Technology