AI And Robotics In Hospital And Healthcare Conference: Redefining Patient Care With AI in the Age of COVID-19

SINGAPORE – Building on the tremendous success of its past Digital Hospital And MedTech Conference Series in Australia and Singapore, global business leadership institution Clariden Global is inviting hospital and healthcare professionals across ASEAN to the AI And Robotics In Hospital And Healthcare Conference, taking place from 9 - 11 November 2020 at Sheraton Towers, Singapore.

This conference brings together a repertoire of high-quality speakers from top-notch hospitals and medical service providers such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Singapore National Eye Centre, College of Radiologists Singapore, Changi General Hospital, Health Sciences Authority, National University Of Singapore, SingHealth, Gleneagles Global Hospitals and more.

Under the theme “Harnessing AI For Chronic Diseases, Hospital Management And Patient Care”, the AI And Robotics In Hospital And Healthcare Conference will feature case studies, keynote presentations, panel discussions and on-the-ground site visits, covering a range of pressing issues and challenges that healthcare faces in the post-pandemic era as well as exploring the potential of healthcare technologies such as AI chatbots, remote patient monitoring, genetics research and more.

This conference will see leading regional thought leaders, policymakers, C-suite officers, senior and middle level hospital and healthcare, e-health, clinical operations, medical and nursing professionals convene to explore new ways to innovate and collaborate. Key speakers include:

● Shailaja Suresh, CEO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals

● Aneez Ahmed, Chief & Senior Consultant, Tan Tock Seng Hospital

● Charlene Liew, Chapter of Diagnostic Radiologists Chairman, College of Radiologists Singapore, Chairman

● Kah Yee Eg, Chairman and Founder, Ucrest

● Stephen Chan, Clinical Director, Department of Knowledge and Innovation, Woodlands Integrated Health Campus

● Robert JT Morris, Chief Technology Strategist, Ministry of Health Transformation (MOHT)

● Dinesh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Director of Spine, Changi General Hospital

● Tan Yan Yuan, Family Physician and Director, My Family Clinic

● Sean Lam, Head of Data Science, SingHealth

● Oh Hong Choon, Assistant Director, Changi General Hospital

● Anshu Arundhati, Senior Consultant, Singapore National Eye Centre

● Sreemanee Raaj Dorajoo, Pharmacist & Data Analyst, Health Sciences Authority

Presentations and discussions at this conference will revolve around:

Artificial Intelligence (AI Based HealthTech: Are We There Yet?

The Hippocratic Oath Meets AI: Ethics And Fraud

Gaining Context Behind Diagnoses With Explainable AI

Building A AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Platform For The Nation, And Synthetic Medical Imaging For Healthcare

Overcoming Patient Resistance To AI In Healthcare

Challenges In Adopting Robotics In The Surgical Theatre (Spine Surgery)

Using AI In Medical Diagnostics

AI And Big Data For The Future Of Health

Who Is Responsible For AI Misdiagnosis? Regulatory Perspectives On AI

This conference is supported by Asia Research News.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

