AI, Creativity, Digital Learning Culture and Personalised Learning Take Centrestage at EduTECH Asia

SINGAPORE, November 2019 – Returning for the fourth consecutive year, EduTECH Asia, Asia’s largest education conference and exhibition organised by Terrapinn Pte Ltd, brings together educators from across the entire education spectrum: from early years practitioners through to tertiary education leaders. The four-day in-depth conference and technology exhibition, happening between 4-7 November, aims to discuss and debate about powering education with Artificial Intelligence, creating a digital learning culture, fostering creativity and the growing importance of personalised learning.

“As the biggest education conference in the region, EduTECH Asia aims to address issues that educators need to focus on to make Asia a leader in preparing students for the future workplace. A gathering of like-minded individuals, the conference addresses how Asia can cope with the rapid pace of tech transformation, working towards a common goal of developing platforms that suit the demands of the future,” said Ms Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of Terrapinn.

Addressing the needs of learners today, the exhibition and conference supported by Singapore’s Info-communications Media Development Authority (“IMDA”) will host a variety of workshops, presentations and panel discussions, alongside over 170 exhibitors who will be sharing their latest technologies in the industry.

With keynote speakers Anna Nordell Westling, Co-founder and CMO, Sana Labs, Graham Brown-Martin, Educator & Founder, Learning Without Frontiers, Jackie Gerstein, Gifted Teacher and EdTech, Adjunct Faculty SFPS and Boise State University, Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education Policy, Gonski Institute For Education, University of New South Wales, the conference will also see notable speakers in the industry share their insights and knowledge on the future of education in the region.

“We are proud to collaborate with international thought leaders and exhibitors with the latest technologies in the education sector. With the future of learning being so closely intertwined with technology, we look forward to seeing how these ideas can be brought to life,” added Ms Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of Terrapinn.

This year’s EduTECH Asia will include an interactive Makerspace, a student hackathon, 5 free-to-attend seminar theatres and an edtech exhibition. From digital learning apps to open-source learning platforms, exhibitors at EduTECH Asia include Lenovo, Windows, ASUS, SMART Technologies, New Oriental, UBTECH, LEGO Education, D2L, Moodle, Reactor and more. Attendees will benefit in hearing from exhibitors and industry experts on the latest in teaching strategies and cutting-edge technologies.

The event will take place at Singapore’s Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre from 5-6 November, with workshops on 4 November and school tours and masterclass happening on 7 November.

