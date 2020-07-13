AI Meets Particle Physics in Kuantan

Particle such as electrons are fundamental particles that can’t be broken down into smaller components. But protons and neutrons are composed of three quarks each. Particle physics studies the properties of fundamental particles and how they interact with each other.

We now know of 17 fundamental particles, including the Higgs boson discovered in 2012 at CERN, Geneva. But physicists are confident there are more fundamental particles out there, as several known phenomena cannot be explained by the current set of particles. These phenomena include neutrino oscillations, dark matter, matter-antimatter asymmetry, and the hierarchy problem. Many new fundamental particles have been proposed by particle physicists as a way of explaining why this phenomena happens, this new particle includes the supersymmetry particles, axions, and quantum black holes. Collectively, this particle are call Beyond Standard Model (BSM) particle.

The Xenada Lab at IIUM is developing several artificial intelligence (AI) methods to help physicists discover BSM particles, if they exist. Using AI to classify particles is not new. But the IIUM approach is unique in that it uses a semi-supervised learning model rather than the popular fully-supervised one.

A fully-supervised AI model have to learn both standard model particle and BSM particle at the same time, however a semi-supervised learning model, focuses only on learning standard model particles. What this means is that it only sifts through samples for known standard model particles, flagging anything that is deemed abnormal and thus potentially a beyond standard model particle.