AI taught to rapidly assess disaster damage so humans know where help is needed most

Researchers at Hiroshima University have taught an AI to look at post-disaster aerial images and accurately determine how battered the buildings are — a technology that crisis responders can use to map damage and identify extremely devastated areas where help is needed the most.

Quick action in the first 72 hours after a calamity is critical in saving lives. And the first thing disaster officials need to plan an effective response is accurate damage assessment. But anyone who has seen aftermath scenes of a natural catastrophe knows the many logistical challenges that can make on-site evaluation a danger to the lives of crisis responders.

Using convolutional neural network (CNN) — a deep learning algorithm inspired by the human brain’s image recognition process — a team led by Associate Professor Hiroyuki Miura of Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering trained an AI to finish in an instant a task that usually requires us to devote crucial hours and personnel at a time when resources are scarce.

Previous CNN models that assess damage require both before and after photos to give an evaluation. But Miura’s model doesn’t need pre-disaster images. It only relies on post-disaster photos to determine building damage.

It works by classifying buildings as collapsed, non-collapsed, or blue tarp-covered based on the seven damage scales (D0-D6) used in the 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes by the Architectural Institute of Japan.

A collapsed building is defined as D5–D6 or major damage. Non-collapse is interpreted as D0–D1 or negligible damage. Intermediate damage, which was rarely considered in previous CNN models, is designated as D2–D3 or moderate damage.