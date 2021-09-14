Animal experiments demonstrated the need for new cochlear implant design for localising sound directions

The research is co-led by Professor Jan Schnupp from CityU’s Department of Neuroscience, and Dr Nicole Rosskothen-Kuhl from the University of Freiburg. Their findings have been published in the science journal eLife, titled “Microsecond interaural time difference discrimination restored by cochlear implants after neonatal deafness”.

Defects in current cochlear implant technology

People with normal hearing ability can not only effortlessly recognise different objects in the environment from the sounds they make but also localise sound, knowing the direction from which a sound is originating. This ability is called spatial hearing.

Thanks to cochlear implants, many such severely deaf patients can recover a sense of hearing and be able to have conversations with others. These bionic devices implanted into the patients’ heads can bypass the damaged inner ear hair cells and directly stimulate the nerve that links the ears to the brain with electrical pulses. “But contemporary cochlear implant technology remains far from perfect,” said Professor Schnupp. “Spatial hearing, in particular, is very poor in cochlear implant users.”

He explained that the human ear uses two mechanisms to gather information of sounds: a “place code” in which different parts of the inner ear differ in the sensitivity to particular sound frequencies, and a “timing code”, where the precise temporal pattern of nerve impulses in the auditory nerve reflect temporal properties of the incoming sounds. The sensitivity of measuring arrival time differences of sounds between the two ears, as precise as 50 microseconds, enable the spatial hearing in human. Yet this ability is often completely absent in cochlear implant users, particularly those who were born deaf and never had any normal auditory experience.

Why cochlear implants fail to detect spatial hearing

Previously, many scientists assumed that this deficit might be due to a missing input during the early development of childhood. But Professor Schnupp and his team suspected that it is more likely due to technological limitations or inappropriate trade-offs in the current cochlear implant processor design.

“Current cochlear implants try hard to deliver much ‘place information’ by delivering patterns of electrical pulses along the length of the inner ear, but they fail to exploit the remarkable temporal precision that the human ear is capable of,” he explained.

To test this hypothesis, Professor Schnupp, who has decades of experience in conducting physiological and behavioural studies of hearing in animals, teamed up with Dr Rosskothen-Kuhl from the University of Freiburg, and developed a setup to measure rats’ auditory discrimination ability behaviourally under very precisely controlled electrical stimulation.