Antibody Cocktail Therapy Centre Opens in Sendai

The Antibody Cocktail Therapy Centre began operations on September 6, and is located on the second floor of the APA Hotel TKP Sendai, near the station. Other parts of the hotel are being used as a Residential Treatment Facility by patients who have contracted COVID-19 but are not ill enough to be hospitalized.

The centre is open every day (including weekends), and can treat up to 16 people a day,

Patients must be referred by the Miyagi Prefecture Medical Coordination Headquarters, and give explicit consent before receiving treatment.