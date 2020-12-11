Artificial visual system of record-low energy consumption for the next generation of AI

A joint research led by City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has built an ultralow-power consumption artificial visual system to mimic the human brain, which successfully performed data-intensive cognitive tasks. Their experiment results could provide a promising device system for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The research team is led by Professor Johnny Chung-yin Ho, Associate Head and Professor of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at CityU. Their findings have been published in the scientific journal Science Advances, titled “Artificial visual system enabled by quasi-two-dimensional electron gases in oxide superlattice nanowires”.

As the advances in semiconductor technologies used in digital computing are showing signs of stagnation, the neuromorphic (brain-like) computing systems have been regarded as one of the alternatives in future. Scientists have been trying to develop the next generation of advanced AI computers which can be as lightweight, energy-efficient and adaptable as the human brain.

“Unfortunately, effectively emulating the brain’s neuroplasticity – the ability to change its neural network connections or re-wire itself – in existing artificial synapses through an ultralow-power manner is still challenging,” said Professor Ho.

Enhancing energy efficiency of artificial synapses

Artificial synapse is an artificial version of synapse - the gap across which the two neurons pass through electrical signals to communicate with each other in the brain. It is a device that mimics the brain's efficient neural signal transmission and memory formation process.