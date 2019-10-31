The ASEAN Emerging Researchers Conference 2019 aims to create a platform for researchers from the ASEAN region and the ASEAN research diaspora to drive research excellence in the region. The ASEAN Emerging Researchers Conference is a flagship programme of the ASEAN Young Scientists Network; the official platform for young researchers in the region.

The specific objectives of the ASEAN Emerging Researchers Conference include to:

* enhance interdisciplinary knowledge sharing, learning and collaboration between scientists from the ASEAN region and its research diaspora;

* identify emerging research niche areas that the ASEAN research community should champion to address local needs and global challenge;

* develop strategies to enhance the capacity and access to resources to harness the potential of the ASEAN research community;

* promote sustainable research leadership amongst emerging researchers in the ASEAN region.

WHY SHOULD YOU PARTICIPATE?

The ASEAN Emerging Researchers Conference provides an opportunity for:

Researchers to:

* Share their research work in a robust academic environment that appreciates context, resource constraints and local significance

* Gain insights into the latest developments and directions in research

* Enhance their national, regional, and international networks with greater relevance to ASEAN and its partners

* Participate in the shaping of the future of ASEAN research

Government, Policy, Industry and Civil Society Stakeholders to:

* Capture a snapshot of research activity and progress by the ASEAN research community and the ASEAN diaspora

* Develop strategic partnerships with established and emerging researchers in the ASEAN region and from the diaspora for immediate and future collaborations;

* Promote greater quadruple helix collaboration (civil society-academic-industry-business) in creating new business and social development opportunities in the ASEAN region.

WHO SHOULD PARTICIPATE?

The ASEAN Emerging Researchers Conference is an inclusive conference which recognises that national, regional and global challenges can best be addressed through interdisciplinary collaboration. We welcome:

- All researchers from the ASEAN region; especially early- and mid-career researchers

- ASEAN researchers from around the world

- Researchers who have expertise and interest in the ASEAN region

- Postgraduate (MSc, PhD, etc.) students

- Undergraduate students who are interested in research/academia/policy

- Industry partners

- Government official and policy stakeholders

- Media practitioners

- Non-governmental organisations

ABSTRACT SUBMISSION

If you wish to present your work at the conference, please use this:

Abstract Submission Template

Please e-mail the completed form (Microsoft Word format, not PDF) to [email protected] using the email address you used to register for this conference. A brief set of guidance notes has also been included in the template.

The abstract should be intended to allow delegates from different backgrounds to gain an appreciation of your work. Abstracts have to be submitted by 11.59pm (Malaysian time, GMT+8) on the 9th of November 2019. We encourage early submissions as we will be reviewing the abstracts and making decisions as soon as we receive them.

Registration for ASEAN ERC 2019 is now open!

Please register using this link:

Click Here to Register

The conference registration fee is RM 100 per delegate. The fee covers the freedom to attend any academic session throughout the conference, access to all available conference materials and lunch on both days. To complete the Cambridge experience, a conference gala dinner will be held in the form of a formal hall. The Gala Dinner is not included in the conference fees.

There will be 3 categories of registration:

- Conference Fees: RM 100

- Conference Fees + Gala Dinner (Formal Hall) = RM 299

- Gala Dinner (Formal Hall) = RM 199

Accommodation is not included in the conference fees. However, if you need any assistance on accommodation, please contact the secretariat at [email protected] to enquire about university accommodation arrangements.

For more information, visit https://www.asean-erc.com/

Asia Research News proudly partners with this event. If you attend, keep an eye out for print copies of the Asia Research News magazine!

Asia Research News partners with more than 80 R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.