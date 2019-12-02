ASHBi Symposium 2020 “Human Development, Genetics and Evolution”

Institute for the Advanced Study of Human Biology(ASHBi) holds the annual symposium with twenty-one speakers who are leading human biology including human development, genetics, and evolution. Now ASHBi calls for applications to the poster presentation (Deadline: December 20th, 2019).

Introduction

Recent advances in key technologies, including stem-cell engineering, single-cell sequencing, genome editing, and live imaging have created unprecedented opportunities to directly address human biology and understand what it is to be human. Accordingly, our knowledge of human biology, including human development, genetics, and evolution, has seen rapid expansion, making it highly important and timely to discuss our current understanding of human biology and its impact on relevant fields as well as on society at large.

In this symposium, we will cover topics relevant to human germ-cell development, early embryogenesis, organoids, and relevant disease models, as well as human genetics and evolution, in what we hope will be a significant opportunity to weave together our current knowledge and synthesize new prospects in these areas.

We encourage the submission of abstracts for the poster session from many researchers to increase opportunities for lively and informative exchange of views. A small number of poster abstracts will be selected for oral presentations. A limited number of travel fellowships for graduate students and post-docs traveling to Japan will also be available.

ASHBi Symposium 2020
“Human Development, Genetics and Evolution”

Date
Thursday, March 19 to Friday, March 20, 2020

Venue
Shirankaikan, Kyoto University
Conference: Inamori Hall
Reception: Yamauchi Hal

Participation Fee
Conference: Free
eception: ¥1000

Language
English (No interpretation)  

Organizer
James Briscoe, Takashi Hiiragi, 
Mitinori Saitou, Barbara Treutlein

ASHBi Symposium 2020 Satellite Meeting
“On the Discovery of Genomic Imprinting"

Date
15:00-17:30, March 21, 2020

Venue
Faculty of Medicine Bldg B 3F
Auditorium, Kyoto University

Organizers
Katsuhiko Hayashi, Takashi Hiiragi,
Mitinori Saitou, Hiroyuki Sasaki

Speakers
Davor Solter
Max Planck Society

Azim Surani
Wellcome Trust/CRUK Gurdon Institute,
University of Cambridge

