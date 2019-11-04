Asia’s edtech and education leaders gather in Singapore to disrupt the future of education in the digital age

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our partner. If you are attending the event, please look out for our latest Asia Research News magazine.

On 5-6 November 2019, EduTECH Asia will once again bring together leading educators from across Asia Pacific and beyond to explore how technology is impacting the way we learn and the way we teach.

Over 70 edtech start-ups will showcase how they are transforming Asian education in the Innovation Zone and Edtech Pitch Theatre hosted by EduSpaze Accelerator. Alongside the innovation zone in the exhibition, 120+ edtech exhibitors including Lenovo, Windows, ASUS, SMART Technologies, New Oriental, Moodle, UBTECH, Lego Education and more will be hosting live demos of their latest solutions that are being deployed in schools and institutions across the region.

“More schools and educational institutions than ever before are deploying edtech solutions. At EduTECH Asia, we are excited to provide a fantastic opportunity for educators and education leaders to not only get updated on the latest pedagogies, but also to explore and experience the latest edtech solutions available and how they implement them successfully in their institutions. At this year’s show, we’re expecting over 5,000 attendees, making it the biggest EduTECH Asia ever, and demonstrating the huge interest in driving innovation in Asian education” says Sharon Roessen, Managing Director, Asia, Terrapinn Pte Ltd.

Augmenting the theme of technology, the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), Singapore will be advocating the importance of Digital Readiness through its IMDA Lab on Wheels Cybersecurity Investigation Experience in the IMDA Zone, where educators can learn how to help students can enhance their personal Digital Defence. The Tech for Good showcase by schools, students and community volunteers will also demonstrate applications of tech for good social causes.

The expo will also feature a student hackathon, Makerspace workshops and over 150 presentations given by teachers from across the region.

More than 200 international expert speakers will be sharing their insights across ten conferences Speakers include personalised learning innovator Anna Nordell Westling, Co-founder and CMO, Sana Labs, international AI in education expert Graham Brown-Martin, Educator & Founder, Learning Without Frontiers, makerspace evangelist Jackie Gerstein, Gifted Teacher and EdTech, Adjunct Faculty SFPS and Boise State University and renowned Finnish education guru, Pasi Sahlberg, Professor of Education Policy, Gonski Institute For Education, University of New South Wales and more.

The event will take place at Singapore’s Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre on 5-6 November. Admission into the expo is free for all.

For more information on EduTECH, please visit https://bit.ly/2CroNZy

EduTECH Asia

Date: 5-6 November 2019

Conference opening hours: 08:30 - 18:00

Exhibition opening hours: 10:00 - 17:30

Halls 401 , Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore

https://bit.ly/2CroNZy

Registration for the free expo pass can be done here.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn events inspire and transform business.

We’ve been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together. Discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business.

Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change.

Terrapinn – spark something.

www.terrapinn.com

For more information please contact:

Wita Claudia

Marketing Manager

+65 6322 2332

[email protected]

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.