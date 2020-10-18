The Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) will return as an integral part of SIEW 2020. ACES has consolidated its position as the region’s premier thought leadership platform shaping the renewables dialogues, innovations and developments.

In 2020, ACES will feature a diverse line-up of events deep-diving into energy transition, floating solar, wind, electrification and energy storage. Held alongside the conference will be an exhibition with a focus on clean energy technologies, digitisation of energy technologies and integrated energy portfolios.

Supported by leading government agencies, research institutes and industry in Singapore, the annual conference and exhibition provides a common platform for regional thought leaders in both the public and private sector to collaborate on critical issues and opportunities in harnessing clean energy for the future.

For more information, visit www.asiacleanenergysummit.com.