Food Security is top of the agenda for the third Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit, which will take place online as a virtual summit on November 18-20, 2020, in partnership with Temasek.

From supporting the region’s smallholder farmers and building safer supply chains, to new frontiers in alternative proteins, indoor-farming, health and nutrition, the summit will address the most important challenges and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific agri-food system. As we look ahead to 2021, the summit will provide an essential platform for knowledge-sharing as well as networking, through a valuable mix of live-streamed sessions, start-up pitches, breakout discussion groups and 1-1 video networking.

The world’s leading agribusinesses, food brands, growers, entrepreneurs and investors will present live, before hosting roundtable small group discussions on how technology and investment can be targeted to have the greatest impact on the agri-food value chain in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Themes for 2020:

* Building Food Security in Asia After Covid-19: Priority Areas for Innovation and Investment

* Empowering Smallholder Farmers: Online Marketplaces and Access to Finance

* Supply Chain Transparency and Resiliency: Creating a System to Withstand Future Shocks

* Feeding Asia’s Cities: Scaling Vertical Farming and Urban Aquaculture Systems

* Plant-Based, Microbial & Cell-Based Proteins: The Future of Sustainable Proteins in Asia

* Nutrition and Health: Tackling Obesity and Managing Disease through Ingredient Innovation

* Collaboration and Partnership: New Models to Accelerate Innovation

* Creating a Strong Agri-Food Innovation Ecosystem in Singapore and Asia

By sharing best practice from around the globe, and facilitating new connections and collaborations, the summit offers an invaluable platform to develop new business partnerships and accelerate the pace of innovation as we build a more secure, sustainable and resilient food system. All participants can schedule video 1-1 meetings with potential partners and clients throughout the summit, networking for an extended period before and after the summit with all session content available to watch on demand for a month.

Event Details:

Event Dates: November 18-20, 2020

Start time: 3pm SGT / 7am UTC

Price:

* SGD $395 until October 15

* SGD $595 standard rate

* SGD $295 start-up rate (contact organiser)

Register at: www.agrifoodinnovation.com/register

Read more about the event: www.agrifoodinnovation.com or follow on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter

