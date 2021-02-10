Asia Research News is celebrating #WomenInScience Day!

Research stands on the shoulders of those who came before us. To celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11, we invite you to learn about some of Asia's pioneering female scientists.

Our series Giants in History - Asia's Women in Science presents contributions of women from across eras, countries and disciplines. For example:

Anna Mani -- the Indian meteorologist who enabled the precise measurement of weather.

Esther Park -- the first female Korean physician to practice modern medicine in Korea.

Katsuko Saruhashi -- the Japanese geochemist who developed the first method and tools for measuring carbon dioxide in seawater.

Lin Lanying -- the Chinese material engineer remembered for her contributions to the field of semiconductor and aerospace materials.

Find out more about them and many others in brief summaries. Their contributions, and in many cases, determination to pursue research despite the norms of their time, are inspiring.

If you would like to suggest a researcher for our Giants in History series, please email us at: info AT researchsea.com.