Asia Research News is celebrating #WomenInScience Day!

Giants in History - Asia's Women in Science
Research stands on the shoulders of those who came before us. To celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Feb. 11, we invite you to learn about some of Asia's pioneering female scientists.
Our series Giants in History - Asia's Women in Science presents contributions of women from across eras, countries and disciplines. For example:
Anna Mani -- the Indian meteorologist who enabled the precise measurement of weather.
Esther Park -- the first female Korean physician to practice modern medicine in Korea.
Katsuko Saruhashi -- the Japanese geochemist who developed the first method and tools for measuring carbon dioxide in seawater.
Lin Lanying -- the Chinese material engineer remembered for her contributions to the field of semiconductor and aerospace materials.
Find out more about them and many others in brief summaries. Their contributions, and in many cases, determination to pursue research despite the norms of their time, are inspiring.
If you would like to suggest a researcher for our Giants in History series, please email us at: info AT researchsea.com.
Addressing gender bias in STEM communications
What can communications professionals do to promote and support female researchers in our institutions, academies and universities? Our latest blog post on Beyond the Journal: The science of communication shares tips and resources.
We also want to hear from you about what has worked or not worked in your organization. Send us a note at: info AT researchsea.com.
Organizations supporting women in research
Many organizations and networks all over the world are working to support women in research. We have begun to compile a list to provide a central resource and help spread the word. Perhaps you'll find a new group to join in your country or field. We know this is only a snapshot, so please send details of others we should include to: info AT researchsea.com
Let's make every day women and girls in science day!