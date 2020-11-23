Asia Water Virtual Expo & Forum

ASIAWATER Virtual Event 2020 is the region’s leading water and wastewater expo and forum for developing Asia, bringing together leading industry players in one event.

Virtual Event

  • 30 November - 2 December 2020
  • Mon - Wed, 24 Hours
  • Free Admission

ASIAWATER 2020 is going Virtual for its 11th edition on 30th November – 2nd December 2020. For the first time ever, ASIAWATER will bring together the most extensive line-up of leading industry players and brand names virtually in one event. This sought-after exhibition provides a sea of trade opportunities for players from every sector in the water industry to elevate their business further and strengthen networking among each other. Showcasing essential features such as the latest technology from around the globe with attendance of crucial buyers and sellers from all segments of the water and wastewater industry, ASIAWATER 2020 Virtual Event is the ultimate place to visit and source for products and solutions.

From 30 Nov 2020
Until 02 Dec 2020
Virtual
Malaysia
Technology
Water
Engineering & Technology
Asia Research News Partnerships