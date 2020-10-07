Asian Congress of Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery

The event also presents opportunities to directly interact with the experts in the robotic surgery field as well as to learn and experience the current trends from the corporate exhibitions and displays. The ACRLS 2020 committee has organized lectures and discussions of prominent scholars in the field of robotic surgery.

In addition to promoting active scholar exchanges with robotic surgeons, medical practitioners and medical policymakers, ACRLS2020 will make constant efforts to provide guidance and direction for global health policy makers as well as to create opportunities to work cooperatively for global health enhancement.

For more information on ACRLS 2020, please visit http://www.acrls2020.org/

Asia Research News proudly partners with this event. If you attend, keep an eye out for print copies of the Asia Research News magazine!

