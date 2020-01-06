AsianInvent Singapore 2020 (AiSG) is an international invention show bringing inventors and innovators from around the globe to Singapore, one of the most innovative countries in the world. Open to all, this competition serves as a platform to recognise and validate ideas as a step toward commercialisation in the global innovation ecosystem.

AiSG is accredited by European Academy of Science. All works showcased will be judged by an international panel of jury consisting of acclaimed experts from various industries. AiSG aims to bring 500 foreign delegates from more than 16 countries to showcase and be recognised for their original innovations on the world stage.

For further information, please visit .http://asianinvent.com/

