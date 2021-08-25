ASTI Virtual Reality Simulation Launch

The development of the ASTI Virtual Reality Simulation (ASTI VRS) App – an incorporation of the three Ground Receiving Stations and satellites, all in an android app – is one of DOST-ASTI's attempts to bring the space closer to the Filipino people. The application, available in Google Playstore free of charge, features a comprehensive computer-generated simulation of the ASTI-GRS in Metro Manila, the Davao GRS in Davao City and the Iloilo GRS in Iloilo that users can explore. The application also includes a satellite showcase where users can learn about the Filipino-made Diwata and Maya satellites as well as the different commercial satellites the PEDRO Center subscribes to.