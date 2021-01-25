Atomically precise noble metal nanoclusters: New emerging metal nanomaterials for a better molecular understanding of their physicochemical properties and applications

They do have some limitations, though. Better molecular-scale insight into their behaviour is difficult due to their varying sizes in the dispersed phase. Thanks to the advancement of nanoscience and nanotechnology, various new nanomaterials have been produced with interesting physicochemical properties that benefit a myriad of applications. This includes ultrasmall metal nanoclusters (size < 2 nm), which can be obtained with high uniformity of particle size in the dispersed phase, high atomic precision and consistent molecular structure. Various gold nanoclusters have been produced, crystallized and characterised. One of the most intensively studied is atomically precise thiolate-protected gold nanoclusters. There are several gold nanoclusters that have been reported. Among them thiolate-protected Au 25 SR 18 NCs are the most intensively studied. The molecular understanding of Au 25 SR 18 NCs has been well established by using X-ray crystallography, electrospray ionization spectroscopy, molecular dynamics and density functional theory analyses.