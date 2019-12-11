Augmented Reality (AR) is no longer just for games and entertainment

In building NASA's Orion spacecraft, Lockheed Martin has swapped their thousand-page manuals for the Microsoft HoloLens. With that, engineers can see holograms of parts and instruction labels, allowing them to review what the finished product will look like in real-time.

Join Shelley Peterson, Emerging Technologies Lead and Principal Investigator for Augmented Reality at Lockheed Martin, as she speaks on ‘Augmented Reality Can Benefit Space Pursuits, but Does that Map to Other Industries?’, where she will outline how AR can be applied to other traditional industries, as well as what happens when we have access to AR data in place of traditional sources.

