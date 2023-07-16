The education community reunites on 4-5 October 2023 as Bett Asia returns for the second edition in Thailand at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok under the theme of “Transforming Minds for a Sustainable Future”.

Bett Asia is the only regional event that focuses on gathering ministers, senior leaders and changemakers within education to share knowledge, best practice and ideas that create a real, meaningful impact on the future of the education technology sector in Southeast Asia.

Bett Asia is embarking on a new era where it is increasing its presence and impact in the Southeast Asia Education Technology community at a 365 scale, with new initiatives and reach. Bett Asia will continue to be the event that drives changes in EdTech in Southeast Asia with even more support of the regional Ministries of Education and key players.

Bett Asia gathers over 2,000 senior leaders in education technology in Southeast Asia and beyond

Our mission is to accelerate the progress of technology in education and positively impact the experience and lives of teachers and learners.

Educators, policy makers, EdTech’s, and industry changemakers connect and collaborate at Bett Asia in an intimate and premium setting. The seniority level of this event is what makes Bett Asia a place like no other.

