BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Conference and Exhibition

Jointly organized by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), the must-attend 2020 BIO Asia-Taiwan International Conference & Exhibition is one of the largest gatherings of biomedical disciplines and industries in the Asia-Pacific region. This five-day intense event from July 22nd to 26th will bring decision makers from the world to meet and explore business opportunities all under one roof. Participate now to stay ahead of the latest trends in technology and investment, and to make the right connections and discover new possibilities in one of the fast-growing bio-economy regions - Taiwan.

If you’re a venture capital firm, a start-up enterprise, or even a well-established company, you will not want to miss this opportunity to engage with a richly targeted audience of global investors, deal making partners and future customers.

Send in your application now to present at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 for the opportunity to tell your story and discuss your future goals. Most importantly, you can make the right connections and maximize meeting efficiency by leveraging the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system! Presenting companies will receive increased visibility leading to more engagement opportunities from your target audience.

» Presentation Date: July 22-24, 2020

» Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX2)

» Presentation duration: 20 minutes (15-minute presentation followed by 5-minute Q&A)

» Fee: NTD 51,000 (USD 1,700) (with two (2) complimentary passes for presenter and colleague)

» Application deadline: March 31, 2020

» If accepted, you will be notified by BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 secretariat with further instructions including payment methods by April 2020

Presentation slots fill up fast—submit your application today!

Download application https://drive.google.com/open?id=1LJHNv8RV8wTQtNRgukSgYyr4jCRt2BXZ

Contact

BIO Asia-Taiwan 2020 Secretariat

[email protected] | +886-2-7700-3883#13 Daisy



More details at conference website.





Asia Research News proudly partners with this event. If you attend, keep an eye out for print copies of the Asia Research News magazine!

Asia Research News partners with more than 80 R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.