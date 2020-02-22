BIO Asia Conference in Tokyo Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Washington, DC – February 21, 2020 - The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) announced today, it is canceling the annual BIO Asia conference in Tokyo scheduled for March 10-11. The decision was based on the global impact of COVID-19 and Japanese government recommendations.

“Our attendees’ health and safety are our utmost priority,” said Jim Greenwood, BIO President & CEO. “We offer our support and sympathy to all of those who’ve been impacted by the virus around the world.”

Since the coronavirus was first detected in December of last year, brilliant scientists and dedicated researchers across both the public and private sectors have stepped in to begin developing vaccines and antiviral therapies to contain this quickly spreading illness.

“The truth is, the coronavirus is no match for science and the resilient scientific ecosystem of innovators working tirelessly to combat this emerging public health threat,” Greenwood added. “Stakeholders from across the industry are providing resources and capabilities to identify scientific solutions and medical treatments to protect individuals across the globe. We will win this fight, and we look forward to continuing to build a strong biotech ecosystem across Asia and hosting this important event again in the future.”

BIO will return to Japan on March 9-10, 2021 for the next BIO Asia conference in Tokyo. The conference is an exclusive licensing forum that attracts hundreds of delegates eager to explore cross-border licensing deals, research collaborations, and business development investments with Asia’s most innovative biopharma companies.

