About BIOHK2021

Convention Theme

Biotech Kaleidoscope

To create a global platform in which there are infinite possibilities and zero limitations on what you can accomplish in biotechnology.

What is BIOHK2021?

An international convention organized by HKBIO to introduce novel state-of-the-art biotech innovations from around the globe, with the purpose of providing an extensive platform to allow pioneers of the biotech industry to convene. From infectious diseases like COVID-19, to the latest cancer treatments and diagnostics to big data analytics, BIOHK2021 is an unparalleled event covering the most relevant and timely topics in biotechnology BIOHK2021 comprises of three parts:

Exhibition – SHOWCASE and CONNECT

Showcase your product to the world whilst simultaneously learning about other leading innovations

Conference and Pitch Sessions – SHARE AND INSPIRE

Take part in invaluable discussions about the latest topics and industry trends in biotech

One2One Partnering – PROMOTE AND ESTABLISH

Promote your company and connect with prospective partners in the biotech market, succeed in forming new collaborations and building your international network

On the last part of the convention, the convention will be open to the public and visitors will be able to participate in public talks. Use this opportunity to promote your company brand, market testing products, and ideas to the end users!