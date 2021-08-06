BioJapan 2021

The Asia's Largest Partnering “BioJapan” will be held both digitally and physically. Meet your potential business partners in this Partnering Event!

Each year, a whole host of universities and biotech industry players, including almost all major Japanese & global pharmaceutical companies attend, making the event a great place to meet dealmakers in Biotechnology, Regenerative Medicine, and Healthcare industry!

Over 9,000 individual business discussion took place at last time event alone.

For this year, one on one Partnering will start from Oct. 12th to 15th with 24 hours access as a Hybrid style event – both Digital & in-Person meetings!

For more details visit: https://jcd-expo.jp/en/global-lp.html

 

 

From 12 Oct 2021
Until 15 Oct 2021
Add to Calendar
Pacifico Yokohama and online
Yokohama
Japan
Website: 
BioJapan 21 website
Early bird registration deadline: 
12 Sep 2021
News topics: 
Biotech
Health
Medicine
Academic discipline: 
Medicine & Healthcare
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships