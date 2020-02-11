Korea’s painted itself a future in biologics as a leading pharmaceutical powerhouse, with stem cells and biosimilars being key growth drivers. With Remsima, Celltrion’s version of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) blockbuster biologic Remicade, approved in more than 70 countries and Benepali, Samsung Bioepis’ rendition of Amgen’s Enbrel, Korea has become synonymous with biosimilar manufacturing excellence. Joining Celltrion and Samsung Bioepis with a slew of biosimilars in their pipelines are LG Life Sciences, BIO C&D, Dong-A-Socio, Daewoong amongst many more. With bioreactor capacities exceeding 670,000L, courtesy of Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, it is no wonder why Korea has cemented its position as an indomitable force in bioprocessing excellence. Regenerative medicine as well is booming with Medipost’s Cartistem, Anterogen’s Cupistem, Pharmicell’s Heartcellgram, Corestem’s Neuronata-R etc.

Riding this wave and fuelling opportunities in biomanufacturing and regenerative medicine, IMAPAC brings to you the 9th year of the Biologics Manufacturing Korea conference (Seoul, 2-4 June 2020). This year’s conference will bring to its audience pivotal discussions on strategic moves for Korean companies to improve growth and competitiveness, indispensable knowledge sharing presentations on new technologies and tools that address end-to-end biomanufacturing as well as conversations between local and international industry experts. In addition, fundamental areas like cell therapy manufacturing, cold chain logistics for regenerative medicine, biosimilarity testing, analytical method development, characterization tools, aseptic processing, fill and finish and formulation will be addressed.

As an extension of Biologics Manufacturing Korea conference, the 1st and only congregation of leaders in Korea will be held in Seoul, Korea. This conclave is an exclusive, invite-only, closed-door session, which gathers C-Level Executives together from across Korea for the perfect blend of high-quality small group discussions and intimate networking. This will be a one-stop shop, where the leaders will meet to discuss opportunities and challenges such as, but not limited to global market entry and partnerships, capital investment decisions and improvement of competitiveness.

Since 2012, Biologics Manufacturing Korea has witnessed huge success in bringing over 550 biologics industry pioneers from both Korea and overseas. With the mission to facilitate the development and manufacturing of high-quality biologic drugs and vaccines in Korea for the world market, Biologics Manufacturing Korea is going to continue its legacy.

