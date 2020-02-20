Biomedical Startup ‘RecensMedical’ Attracted 7 Billion KRW Investment

RecensMedical Inc., a UNIST-based faculty startup, has raised 7 billion KRW of investment whereby the success of its international market penetration was ensured. Those who contributed include LB Investment Corp., KB Securities Co. Ltd., BNK Securities Co. Ltd., Hyundai Venture Investment Corp., and Lighthouse Combined Investment Corp.

Founded in 2016 by Professor Gun-Ho Kim (School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Nuclear Engineering) at UNIST, RecensMedical Inc. has been engaged in developing the next generation of medical devices for the dermatological and ophthalmological markets. The company boasts a proprietary technology for its rapid cooling anesthesia for not only the painless intravitreal injection therapy and the standard care for rapidly growing retinal diseases, but also painless laser therapies and needle injections in dermatology.

The company has announced that it has successfully completed the Phase I clinical trial of its rapid cooling anesthesia technology in the United States, and a follow-up Phase II trial is currently underway. To date, two major ophthalmic specialty hospitals in the U.S. have performed 250 and over surgical procedures on 100 patients, which assured the effectiveness and satefy of this method. Besides, there are about 10 other U.S. hospitals for ophthalmology that have expressed their intention to participate in Phase III clinical trials and to purchase the device.