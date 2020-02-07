Bovine embryo completely regenerates placenta-forming cells

To examine the ICM’s capacity to regenerate TE, the researchers cultivated mouse and bovine blastocysts and removed entire TE from both blastocysts. They found that both blastocysts regained their sphere-like shapes in 24 hours. However, the regeneration rate to reform the blastocyst was remarkably higher in bovine cells (97%) than mouse cells (57%). The more complete recovery of bovine blastocysts in cell numbers compared to mouse blastocysts suggests the bovine cells have a higher regenerative capacity.

Further experiments revealed abnormal protein expression in the TE of mouse regenerated blastocysts, whereas bovine regenerated blastocysts showed normal gene expressions overall.

To test its developmental abilities, the researchers then transferred the regenerated blastocysts to recipient females. After the embryo-transfer, to their surprise, one of the four cows became pregnant and a female calf was naturally born with an apparently normal placenta. In contrast, none of the more than 100 mouse embryos transferred to recipients developed to term.

“We will continue to monitor the health of the calf born from the regenerated blastocyst,” says Manabu Kawahara. “Our study suggests that we can remove and use a large part of TE for genetic testing to breed cattle with improved qualities. Also, further studies could reveal the mechanism of cell fate decision in mammals and its differences between species.”

Contacts:

Associate Professor Manabu Kawahara

Laboratory of Animal Breeding and Reproduction

Research Faculty of Agriculture

Hokkaido University

Email: k-hara[at]anim.agr.hokudai.ac.jp

Naoki Namba (Media Officer)

Institute for International Collaboration

Yuki Otani (Science Writing Intern)

Public Relations Division

Hokkaido University

Tel: +81-11-706-2185

Email: en-press[at]general.hokudai.ac.jp

Paper: https://www.jbc.org/content/early/2019/11/08/jbc.RA119.010746