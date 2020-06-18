Breaking new grounds in healthcare: CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020 goes digital this July

Singapore, 18 June 2020 – Asia-Pacific’s annual premier healthcare platform CAREhab and conference element 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference will be a fully digital edition this year, and will take place live online on 10-11 July 2020.

It was previously scheduled to take place at MAX Atria, Singapore EXPO on the same dates. Against the backdrop of the evolving Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, the decision to go online was taken by SingEx Exhibitions and the Society of Rehabilitation Medicine (Singapore) (SRMS), co-organisers of CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020, with the well-being and safety of all delegates and attendees, speakers, exhibitors and partners in mind.

The digital edition of the conference and exhibition will be live through a new platform titled “CAREhab GO”: Details are listed in the Annex below. The user guide can be found here while programme details will be announced soon on the official CAREhab website.

James Boey, Executive Director of SingEx Exhibitions, said: “CAREhab is a platform dedicated to Asia-Pacific’s healthcare community who, like their counterparts around the world, are fighting important battles on the ground daily. Yet it is also during this time that collaboration and knowledge sharing have proven to be key enablers to emerge stronger. We designed CAREhab GO in response to these community needs in the new environment: To provide busy healthcare professionals access to convenient learning, ongoing opportunities for collaboration and cross-sharing with one another, and further networking engagements with exhibitors and suppliers.

“Our commitment to the community is providing them a safe and seamless experience where they can continue making meaningful connections equally, if not more, in the new virtual edition.”

Customised learning on demand

Event delegates and attendees will have the opportunity to learn best practices from industry experts through a comprehensive library of live streamed lectures, sandboxes and showcases on the CAREhab GO platform. All sessions will be recorded and available for delegates and attendees to view on demand from 10 July 2020 to February 2021, an added benefit for healthcare professionals with convenient learning needs.

CAREhab GO’s artificial intelligence (AI)-built digital architecture will also help streamline learning priorities based on the indicated interests and fields of expertise, resulting in personalised dashboards for all participants. As with the physical event, doctors and nurses in Singapore remain eligible to earn CME (continuing medical education) and CPE (continuing professional education) points, respectively, at the digital edition of the CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020.

Enhanced Collaboration Opportunities

The unprecedented pandemic has shone the spotlight on the need for more industry collaboration and team-based care.

“COVID-19 has truly brought out the dedication, resourcefulness and interconnectivity of Singapore’s healthcare community, including those of us in the rehabilitation sector. Besides stepping up to perform duties beyond our usual scope, such as carrying out community screening procedures, we have also adapted our rehabilitation care according to the new stringent infection control requirements. Despite the challenges, innovators among the community are pushing the boundaries by implementing telerehabilitation and other cutting edge technologies to continue providing care for our patients.

“As we continue the good fight against the pandemic day in day out, the digital edition of the conference provides us with the ideal platform to continue connecting, discuss the recent events that have happened and share best practices. In ensuring a resilient healthcare workforce, the organisers have worked hard to develop and curate new conference themes relevant to the current global crisis, delivering on our commitment to elevating Singapore’s and Asia-Pacific’s healthcare standards,” concluded Organising Chairperson of the 6th Singapore Rehabilitation Conference, Adj. Asst. Prof. Geoffrey S Samuel, Consultant at the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Singapore General Hospital.

To enable more like-minded individuals to join the conversation, CAREhab GO will also incorporate an online community platform where industry professionals exchange best practices pertinent to the care continuum, thereby elevating healthcare standards in the Asia-Pacific region.

A further boost to the networking component is the platform’s CAREhab Connect feature which recommends individuals for attendees to connect with based on indicated interests, enabling participants to meet with like-minded peers at their convenience.

Finally, the platform’s CAREhab Showcase feature will allow participants to witness the effective digital twinning of a physical exhibition where they can connect with a larger community of exhibitors, innovators and industry disruptors showcasing solutions designed to improve healthcare efficiency and daily practices – all via a safe, seamless and personalised experience.

For more information and updates on CAREhab GO, the digital edition of CAREhab 2020 and CAREhab – Singapore Rehabilitation Conference 2020, please visit the official CAREhab website.

