Breakthrough Research Could Increase Chip Storage Capacity Upto 1,000 Times

A research team, led by Professor Jun Hee Lee in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has proposed a new physical phenomenon that promises enhanced storage capacity of a fingernail-sized memory chip by 1,000 times. This is expected to offer unexpected opportunities for ultimately-dense unit-cell-by-unit-cell ferroelectric switching devices directly integrable into silicon technology, according to the research team.

Ferroelectric random access memory (FeRAM or FRAM) stores information through the phenomenon of polarization, in which an electric dipole, like the N-S magnetic fields inside ferroelectrics, are aligned by an external electric field. FeRAM has emerged as the next-generation memory semiconductor to replace the existing DRAM or flash memories, as it is faster, uses less power, and even retains stored data after the power is turned off.

However, one major drawback of FeRAM is that it has limited storage capacity. And thus, in order to increase its storage capacity, it is necessary to integrate as many devices as possible by reducing the chip size. In the case of ferroelectrics, the reduction in physical dimension results in disappearance of the phenomenon of polarization that aids in storing information in ferroelectric materials. This is because the formation of ferroelectric domains, the tiny regions where the spontaneous polarization occurs, requires at least a group of thousands of atoms. Therefore, current research on FRAM technology focuses on reducing the domain size, while keeping the storage capacity.